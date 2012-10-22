Factbox: Kashagan-Kazakhstan's major oil field

(Reuters) - Here is a look at Kazakhstan’s huge oil field of Kashagan: [ID:nL5E8LI51G]

* The offshore oilfield is located in the north of the Caspian Sea about 80 km (50 miles) from Atyrau, a Kazakh city considered to be the oil capital of the former Soviet republic.

* Kashagan is the world’s biggest oil find since the discovery of Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in 1968.

* It holds an estimated 30 billion barrels of oil-in-place, of which 8-12 billion are potentially recoverable. Kazakhstan plans to increase its oil output by 60 percent by 2020, thanks to Kashagan and the expansion of two other large projects.

* The field is set to make its first deliveries to markets in 2013 after years of delays, with large-scale exports expected from the middle of the year. The cost of the first phase has risen by 20 percent to $46 billion, Kazakh officials say.

* The field is jointly controlled by state-run KazMunaiGas and six international oil companies. KazMunaiGas, Eni, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Total own stakes of around 16.8 percent each. ConocoPhillips owns 8.4 percent and Japan’s Inpex 7.56 percent. Kazmunaigas entered the project in 2005.