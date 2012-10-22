FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Kashagan-Kazakhstan's major oil field
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2012 / 10:24 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: Kashagan-Kazakhstan's major oil field

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here is a look at Kazakhstan’s huge oil field of Kashagan: [ID:nL5E8LI51G]

* The offshore oilfield is located in the north of the Caspian Sea about 80 km (50 miles) from Atyrau, a Kazakh city considered to be the oil capital of the former Soviet republic.

* Kashagan is the world’s biggest oil find since the discovery of Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in 1968.

* It holds an estimated 30 billion barrels of oil-in-place, of which 8-12 billion are potentially recoverable. Kazakhstan plans to increase its oil output by 60 percent by 2020, thanks to Kashagan and the expansion of two other large projects.

* The field is set to make its first deliveries to markets in 2013 after years of delays, with large-scale exports expected from the middle of the year. The cost of the first phase has risen by 20 percent to $46 billion, Kazakh officials say.

* The field is jointly controlled by state-run KazMunaiGas and six international oil companies. KazMunaiGas, Eni, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Total own stakes of around 16.8 percent each. ConocoPhillips owns 8.4 percent and Japan’s Inpex 7.56 percent. Kazmunaigas entered the project in 2005.

Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.