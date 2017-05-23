FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh energy minister to attend OPEC meeting
#Commodities
May 23, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 3 months ago

Kazakh energy minister to attend OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A soldier patrols in front of the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday he will attend the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Vienna this week where major crude exporters aim to agree on extending a global output cut.

Kazakhstan supports extending the cut but will need to renegotiate its own production ceiling under the new pact as it expects output at its giant Kashagan field to grow, Bozumbayev said earlier this month.

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton

