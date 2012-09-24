FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh leader proposes Serik Akhmetov as new PM
September 24, 2012 / 9:40 AM / in 5 years

Kazakh leader proposes Serik Akhmetov as new PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed Serik Akhmetov as the next prime minister of the Central Asian state, the presidential press service announced on Monday via Twitter.

Akhmetov, 54, was previously first deputy prime minister to Karim Masimov, who resigned earlier on Monday to take up a new role as chief of the presidential administration. Members of the lower house of parliament will vote on Akhmetov’s nomination.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton

