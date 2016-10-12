FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh president cancels Armenia visit, citing cold
October 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Kazakh president cancels Armenia visit, citing cold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 4, 2016.Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has canceled a visit to Armenia due to a cold, his office said on Wednesday, adding that there were no concerns about his overall health.

The presidential office, which rarely comments on 76-year-old Nazarbayev's health, made the announcement about him being treated for a cold on Tuesday, suggesting to some it would mean he would not visit Yerevan which will host a Russia-led security bloc meeting this week.

On Tuesday, Nazarbayev's office said Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev would travel to Armenia instead of him.

Astana's ties with Yerevan have been strained since April, when during the renewed military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan insisted on holding a meeting of another regional body, the Eurasian Economic Union, outside of Armenia which was due to host it.

Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are Turkic-speaking, predominantly Muslim nations. Azerbaijan also tranships a significant share of Kazakh oil exports.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
