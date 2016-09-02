FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kazakh president to travel to Uzbekistan on Saturday: source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 5:44 AM / a year ago

Kazakh president to travel to Uzbekistan on Saturday: source

Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015.Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to travel to Uzbekistan on Saturday, cutting short his trip to China, a Kazakh government source told Reuters on Friday.

The sudden change of plans could indicate that the Kazakh government is preparing for an imminent announcement of Uzbek President Islam Karimov's death.

The Uzbek government said on Friday Karimov's health has sharply worsened and described his condition as critical.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.