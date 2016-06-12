FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan says all Islamist attack suspects detained
June 12, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Kazakhstan says all Islamist attack suspects detained

An exterior view shows a national guard base after a recent suspected Islamist militant attack in Aktobe, Kazakhstan, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olzhas Auyezov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh security forces detained three men on Sunday suspected of being Islamist militants linked to deadly attacks a week earlier in the city of Akrobe, the National Security Committee said.

Everyone linked to the June 5 attacks had now been detained or neutralized, it added, without going into further detail.

At least 25 people including 18 attackers died during the assaults on a national guard base and firearms shops, and in the subsequent manhunt.

Authorities have not identified the attackers, but President Nursultan Nazarbayev said they were Salafists, the followers of an ultra-conservative school of Islam, who had received instructions from abroad.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

