Kazakhstan says all Islamist attack suspects detained

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh security forces detained three men on Sunday suspected of being Islamist militants linked to deadly attacks a week earlier in the city of Akrobe, the National Security Committee said.

Everyone linked to the June 5 attacks had now been detained or neutralized, it added, without going into further detail.

At least 25 people including 18 attackers died during the assaults on a national guard base and firearms shops, and in the subsequent manhunt.

Authorities have not identified the attackers, but President Nursultan Nazarbayev said they were Salafists, the followers of an ultra-conservative school of Islam, who had received instructions from abroad.