June 8, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Kazakh leader says Aktobe attacks orchestrated from abroad

People carry a coffin with the body of Andrey Maksimenko, salesman of the firearms shop, which was a target of a recent suspected Islamist militant attack, during a funeral in Aktobe, Kazakhstan, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday that armed attacks in the city of Aktobe had been orchestrated from abroad and pledged to use the toughest measures to “suppress extremists and terrorists”.

The attacks were a terrorist act organized by supporters of radical, pseudo-religious teachings who were instructed from abroad, Nazarbayev said in an address to the nation published by his press service.

Those actions bore the hallmarks of a “color revolution”, the popular uprisings that toppled entrenched leaders in ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine and replaced them with pro-Western governments, Nazarbayev said.

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

