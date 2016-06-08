Kazakh leader says Aktobe attacks orchestrated from abroad

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday that armed attacks in the city of Aktobe had been orchestrated from abroad and pledged to use the toughest measures to “suppress extremists and terrorists”.

The attacks were a terrorist act organized by supporters of radical, pseudo-religious teachings who were instructed from abroad, Nazarbayev said in an address to the nation published by his press service.

Those actions bore the hallmarks of a “color revolution”, the popular uprisings that toppled entrenched leaders in ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine and replaced them with pro-Western governments, Nazarbayev said.