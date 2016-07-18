FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan calls security council meeting after suspected Islamist shootings
July 18, 2016 / 10:59 AM / a year ago

Kazakhstan calls security council meeting after suspected Islamist shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Nursultan Nazarbayev, the president of Kazakhstan, convened an emergency meeting of the Central Asian nation's Security Council on Monday, his office said, after gunmen attacked police and security forces in Almaty, killing four people.

The attacks in the former Soviet republic's biggest city followed deadly clashes between Islamist militants and security forces in the city of Aktobe in June and a foiled plot in another province, also blamed on followers of radical Islam.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov/Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

