Kazakhstan says lone gunman behind Almaty attacks

ALMATY (Reuters) - One gunman close to Salafists, followers of an ultra-conservative school of Islam, was behind the three deadly shootouts in Almaty on Monday, senior security officials said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ruslan Kulikbayev, had been imprisoned before for robbery and illegal arms possession and "became close to Salafists" in prison, KNB security service head Vladimir Zhumakanov told a Security Council meeting in a video published by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's office.

Interior Minister Kalmukhanbet Kasymov told the same meeting police had mistakenly believed the attacker had accomplices.