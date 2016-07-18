FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan says lone gunman behind Almaty attacks
July 18, 2016 / 2:33 PM / a year ago

Kazakhstan says lone gunman behind Almaty attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - One gunman close to Salafists, followers of an ultra-conservative school of Islam, was behind the three deadly shootouts in Almaty on Monday, senior security officials said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ruslan Kulikbayev, had been imprisoned before for robbery and illegal arms possession and "became close to Salafists" in prison, KNB security service head Vladimir Zhumakanov told a Security Council meeting in a video published by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's office.

Interior Minister Kalmukhanbet Kasymov told the same meeting police had mistakenly believed the attacker had accomplices.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
