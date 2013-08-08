Derivatives gain boosts KBC net profits in second quarter

The logo of Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC (KBC.BR) reported a better-than-expected net result in the second quarter of 2013 on Thursday, helped by a boost in the value of derivatives it holds in its Belgian unit.

In Belgium, the group said its net result rose by more than two thirds compared to last year, boosted by a 21 percent increase in fee and commission income and the sharply improved value of its financial instruments.

In the Czech Republic, the group said its net result slightly fell compared to last year, mainly due to lower net interest income.

Overall, net income in the second quarter was 517 million euros ($690 million), higher than the 372 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. The group had posted a loss in the same period last year.

The group said its loan loss impairments in Ireland, where it has 15.6 billion euros outstanding in mortgages, and loans to project developers, fell to 88 million euros in the second quarter from 99 million in the first quarter.

Irish residential property prices in June recorded their first annual rise since a property crash crippled the country’s economy in 2008.