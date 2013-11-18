FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two top KBC shareholders sell shares to pay off debt
#Business News
November 18, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Two top KBC shareholders sell shares to pay off debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian financial group KBC (KBC.BR) said on Monday that its two reference shareholders, KBC Ancora (KBCA.BR) and Cera, would sell some of their shares in a private placement to repay loans they have outstanding with the bank.

Cooperative financial group Cera will sell 14.1 million shares, worth some 570 million euros ($770.93 million) based on Monday’s closing price, and repay several loans after which it would have no debt outstanding with KBC, the bank said.

Holding company KBC Ancora will sell 4.7 million shares worth some 190 million euros and buy back a loan that KBC provided.

The transactions will boost KBC’s capital by 0.7 billion euros, the company said, and improve its common equity ratio by 0.7 percentage points.

Before the transaction, KBC Ancora owned 19.7 percent and Cera owned 6.1 percent of KBC, which will be reduced to stakes of 18.6 and 2.7 percent respectively.

KBC said it would inform the market once the transactions were completed and that the regulator may request that its shares are suspended until then.

($1 = 0.7394 euros)

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
