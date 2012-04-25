FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBR Q1 profit down, backlog bulges 44 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 25, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

KBR Q1 profit down, backlog bulges 44 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) reported on Wednesday a decline in quarterly profit and lower-than-expected revenue, while projecting steady growth in earnings through the rest of this year as its backlog of work surged by 44 percent.

KBR’s first-quarter net profit fell to $91 million, or 61 cents per share, from $105 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue declined by 14 percent to $2 billion, short of the $2.2 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“In several of our end markets, project opportunities are beginning to accelerate which should drive stronger operating results through the balance of the year and into the future,” Chief Executive Bill Utt said in a statement.

KBR’s backlog grew 44 percent to $15.75 billion over the quarter, driven by the addition of the huge Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.