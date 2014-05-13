FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBR delays posting first-quarter results, to restate 2013 earnings
May 13, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

KBR delays posting first-quarter results, to restate 2013 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Engineering and construction company KBR Inc (KBR.N) said on Tuesday it was indefinitely delaying the posting of its first-quarter results because it is in the process of restating its earnings for the year ended December 31, 2013.

KBR also said the Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation into the company, and that its first-quarter revenues will be lower than in the same quarter a year ago.

KBR, a top government contractor that was once a unit of Halliburton Inc (HAL.N), has said its agreements with lenders will not be affected.

Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Richard Chang

