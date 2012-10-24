KBR posts third-quarter loss on writedown, adjusted profit as expected

(Reuters) - U.S. engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) reported a loss on Wednesday due to a writedown related to a 2010 acquisition, while its adjusted earnings were in line with expectations and its project backlog shrank over the quarter.

KBR made a third-quarter loss of $81 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with a profit of $185 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

While the year-earlier profit was lifted by 60 cents per share by tax items, the current quarter included a charge of $178 million, or $1.20 per share, related to a goodwill writedown on the $280 million acquisition of Roberts & Schaefer.

Excluding items, KBR earned 65 cents per share, in line with the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Bill Utt said while the emergence of North American shale gas resources was an overall positive for KBR, it had led to a “severe reduction” in the prospects for the legacy Roberts & Schaefer business of handling solid fuel materials.

“If we look beyond the goodwill impairment, and despite some headwinds at our U.S. Construction Business Unit and a legacy Roberts & Schaefer project, I am extremely pleased with KBR`s continued strong financial and operating performance,” Utt said in a statement.

Revenue fell 17 percent to just shy of $2 billion, below the $2.23 billion expected by analysts. The top line has been undercut by the wind-down of some U.S. military operations, which are expected to generate revenues this year for KBR at about a quarter of the 2011 level.

The Houston-based company’s backlog fell to $14.8 billion in the third quarter from $15.2 billion three months before, though it is up 27 percent from the year before.