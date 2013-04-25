FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBR reports first-quarter profit falls, but it says margins rise
April 25, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

KBR reports first-quarter profit falls, but it says margins rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) reported on Thursday a small decline in quarterly earnings and improved profit margins as it worked hard turning around some of its previously discussed “problem projects.”

KBR said it made a first-quarter profit of $88 million, or 59 cents per share, down from $91 million, or 61 cents per share, a year before. Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.86 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco

