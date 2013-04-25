FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KBR first-quarter profit ahead of estimates as margins rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 25, 2013 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

KBR first-quarter profit ahead of estimates as margins rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings and improved profit margins as it worked hard at turning around some of its “problem projects.”

In January, the company had cut estimates for 2012 earnings because of higher-than-expected charges, including for two projects in Indonesia and because of labor cost escalations on U.S. construction work.

KBR reported a first-quarter profit of $88 million, or 59 cents per share, down from $91 million, or 61 cents per share, a year before. Analysts had expected 47 cents per share, according to the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.86 billion. The company’s backlog of projects declined in the quarter to $14.2 billion from $14.9 billion three months before.

Shares of KBR rose more than 1 percent in after-hours trading to $29.50, after a similar gain during regular trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.