FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 15, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 5 months ago

Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Specialist trader for Virtu Financial works at a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 16, 2015.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT.O) has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc KCG.N that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.

New York-based Virtu has proposed to acquire all the outstanding shares of KCG's common stock for $18.50-$20.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at as much as $1.33 billion.

Shares of KCG were up 27 percent in extended trading after closing at $13.73 on Wednesday. Virtu's shares were little changed.

KCG's board of directors, along with its financial and legal advisers, is reviewing the proposal, the company said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier in the day reported about the proposed deal. (on.wsj.com/2noyMHl)

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.