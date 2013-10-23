FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KCG lays off around 30 people in U.S., 30 in Europe: source
October 23, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

KCG lays off around 30 people in U.S., 30 in Europe: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - KCG Holdings Inc KCG.N laid off around 3 percent of its U.S. workforce and 5 percent of its European staff on Tuesday following a review of its business, which formed in July following the takeover of trading firm Knight Capital by rival firm Getco, a source familiar with the situation said.

Around 30 people in the United States and about 30 people in Europe received layoff notices, effective immediately, as the company, which is one of the largest U.S. market makers, sought to eliminate job redundancies following the merger, the person said.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York

