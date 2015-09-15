Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams shine 'Spotlight' at TIFF

Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo delighted movie fans with autographs and pictures at the screening of their film “Spotlight” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday.

The film tells the true story of reporters working on the Boston Globe’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of pedophile Roman Catholic priests.

“Spotlight”, also screened at the Venice Film Festival this month, for the most part focuses on how the Globe’s team tracked down and confronted some of the offending priests in the Boston archdiocese.