NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O’Reilly on what it takes to plan and pull off a successful Super Bowl and other large gatherings for the league. He addresses everything from security to fan involvement to the relationship between the NFL and local partners. Plus, what the best-selling jerseys in the National Hockey League say about the state of that league and why Olympic Champions could be kissing recycled gold on the podium. Subscribe to Keeping Score in iTunes

(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters)