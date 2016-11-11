FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The importance of humility in sports
November 11, 2016 / 12:11 AM / in a year

The importance of humility in sports

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Orlando Magic Senior Vice President Pat Williams talks about the role humility can play in professional sports. He also discusses the state of the NBA and the relationship between management and players. Plus, Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso and I assess this year's crop of Major League Baseball free agents.

 
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters).
