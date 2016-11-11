The importance of humility in sports

Orlando Magic Senior Vice President Pat Williams talks about the role humility can play in professional sports. He also discusses the state of the NBA and the relationship between management and players. Plus, Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso and I assess this year's crop of Major League Baseball free agents.
