4 months ago
Why Major League Baseball loves seeing NFL, NBA games online
#Keeping Score
April 14, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 4 months ago

Why Major League Baseball loves seeing NFL, NBA games online

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Major League Baseball President of Business and Media Bob Bowman explains why he wants other sports to provide their games to viewers on any device. He also discusses the role team owners have in growing the league’s digital presence. Plus hear Rick Horrow’s take on the lawsuit St. Louis filed against the NFL and the renovations at Churchill Downs.

 

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

