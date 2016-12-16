FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
How much Green Bay loves the Packers
#Keeping Score
December 16, 2016 / 10:14 PM / 8 months ago

How much Green Bay loves the Packers

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt explains how area residents have opened their wallets to support the local team. He also discusses the special relationship they share. Plus winners and losers from Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in this week’s episode of Keeping Score.

 
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters
