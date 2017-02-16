The NBA's close relationship with sponsors

How the National Basketball Association continues to integrate advertisers into the game. We discuss its effort to put corporate logos on jerseys and the name of one sponsor in the title of its development league. Plus how the for-profit Grand Canyon University is trying to develop a top-notch athletic program to help raise its profile.
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters)