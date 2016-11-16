FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Drone racing your way to the top
November 16, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 9 months ago

Drone racing your way to the top

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

This week, I talk to Matt Higgins, president and CEO of RSE Ventures, the sports, entertainment and technology firm investing in drone racing and other cutting edge sports enterprises. He talks about his strategies behind identifying winning sports properties and his philosophy toward successful entrepreneurship.

 

(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters).

