5 months ago
March 17, 2017 / 6:30 PM / 5 months ago

Thriving without Kevin Durant

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Oklahoma City Thunder Senior Vice President Brian Byrnes discusses how the organization has persevered and succeeded after losing its star player to free agency. He also discusses how technology has changed the relationship between the team and ticket holders. Plus, a look at the money flowing through the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Listen here, subscribe to Keeping Score on iTunes and watch the video below:

 

   

(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters)
