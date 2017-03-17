Thriving without Kevin Durant

Oklahoma City Thunder Senior Vice President Brian Byrnes discusses how the organization has persevered and succeeded after losing its star player to free agency. He also discusses how technology has changed the relationship between the team and ticket holders. Plus, a look at the money flowing through the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Listen here, subscribe to Keeping Score on iTunes and watch the video below:
