7 months ago
How the Sharks are winning the ticket pricing game
January 19, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 7 months ago

How the Sharks are winning the ticket pricing game

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

We discuss the myriad of ticket pricing options offered by the home arena of the NHL's San Jose Sharks. Plus, how what happens outside the stadium is becoming more important when it comes to large sporting events. That's one topic in my conversation with Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto.

 
Subscribe to Keeping Score on iTunes
 
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters)
