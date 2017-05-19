Golf meets the Indianapolis 500

A LPGA tournament in September will take place inside and around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway which hosts the Indianapolis 500. Plus, the main sponsor of the golf tournament will also sponsor Indy Car Driver Zach Veach’s car at the famed race. We talk with the CEO of the sponsor about its involvement and with Veach about his preparation for the big race. Plus, we discuss the financial future of Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Karl Anthony Towns in this week’s edition of Keeping Score.

