3 months ago
Golf meets the Indianapolis 500
#Keeping Score
May 19, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 3 months ago

Golf meets the Indianapolis 500

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

A LPGA tournament in September will take place inside and around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway which hosts the Indianapolis 500. Plus, the main sponsor of the golf tournament will also sponsor Indy Car Driver Zach Veach’s car at the famed race. We talk with the CEO of the sponsor about its involvement and with Veach about his preparation for the big race. Plus, we discuss the financial future of Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Karl Anthony Towns in this week’s edition of Keeping Score.

Subscribe to Keeping Score on iTunes

 
 

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

