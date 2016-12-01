The trickle-down economics of sports and philanthropy

While NCAA and pro sports generate a lot of money for teams and their organizations, they also help the community. In this Thanksgiving episode of Keeping Score, we look at the effect college football at Virginia Tech has on the athletic department and the local area. Plus, how one company is benefitting its home territory through its involvement in an upcoming LPGA tournament.

(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters).