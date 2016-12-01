Sacramento Kings score with sustainability

How the team's new Golden 1 Center arena takes sustainability to another level. Plus, how the new building has strengthened the relationship between the community and its lone major professional sports franchise. My conversation with President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Granger.
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters).