an hour ago
Forget Tiger Woods - golf is scoring without him
#Keeping Score
July 20, 2017 / 6:58 PM / an hour ago

Forget Tiger Woods - golf is scoring without him

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Buyout firm Apollo is buying golf course operator ClubCorp for $1.1 billion as the sport experiences growth in terms of new players and higher purses at major tournaments. We discuss the health of the sport and also how it provides a boost to organizations working with the tournaments. Glen Mack, the executive director of culinary school Brightwater talks about how his students are benefiting from a relationship with the LPGA. Plus, a look at how much the Houston Rockets could fetch as the NBA team goes up for sale. Subscribe to Keeping Score on iTunes

 
