4 months ago
Monetizing the Dallas Cowboys brand
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
#Keeping Score
April 21, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 4 months ago

Monetizing the Dallas Cowboys brand

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones talks about what his family has done to try to maximize the value of the team and increase its connection with fans. He also discusses his father Jerry’s leadership and the role of the NFL in positioning the team and the league for success.

Plus, why Seattle could soon land an NHL or NBA team and why Canadian viewership is rising during this year’s NHL playoffs.

 

  Subscribe to Keeping Score on iTunes

(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters)
