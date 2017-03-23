FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A renovation to get fans off the couch and into seats
March 23, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 5 months ago

A renovation to get fans off the couch and into seats

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

The Chief Operating Officer of Indian Wells Tennis Garden Steve Birdwell discusses the site's renovation and its purpose. The California facility hosts the BNP Paribas Open each March. Plus, our take on the impact of the World Baseball Classic and a look at the impact of this year's NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.

 
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters)
