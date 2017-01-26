A San Diego stalwart says the pain is real when a team leaves town

Former San Diego Chargers Kicker Rolf Benirschke fought back from a life-threatening illness to become an inspiration and an entrepreneur in San Diego. Now he’s talking about his journey and how his adopted hometown will deal with losing its NFL franchise. Plus, our prediction about Alibaba spending on sports comes true, and a discussion of how President Trump’s election could reshape a potential North America bid for the World Cup.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters