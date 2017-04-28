FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
How analytics are changing the NFL
April 28, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 4 months ago

How analytics are changing the NFL

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

NFL Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth discusses his company Pro Football Focus and the increasing role data and analytics are playing in the sport. He also gives his take on why the New England Patriots have become such a successful team. Plus, why NASCAR is in need of new stars as Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares for retirement.

 
(Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters)
