Teamwork key for Alonzo Mourning's foundation

Mourning Family Foundation President Bill Diggs discusses what it takes to turn an athlete's foundation into a successful organization that makes a lasting impact on its local community. He also discusses the important role Alonzo Mounring continues to play in the group's work. Plus, Tiger Woods' lasting impact on golf and why more college football players may skip bowl games in my weekly conversation with Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters