3 months ago
Why NHL playoffs have been great for the league
#Keeping Score
June 2, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 3 months ago

Why NHL playoffs have been great for the league

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

How professional hockey has benefited from the broad geography of the teams making the NHL playoffs. Plus, a discussion on the potential impact of Tiger Woods’ arrest on his sponsorship deals.

Also, check out our video below featuring a tour of the new home of the Atlanta Braves.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters  

