Streaming sports success as NeuLion roars

Co-Founder of digital video broadcasting company NeuLion Chris Wagner discusses its growth and work with the NFL and other sports leagues. He also talks about the latest efforts to make money from the viewing audience. Plus, a discussion of how Snap and other tech companies may play a bigger role in providing sports coverage and the continued growth of Major League Soccer.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters