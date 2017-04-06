FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Keeping social scores with Shawn Spieth
#Keeping Score
April 6, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 4 months ago

Keeping social scores with Shawn Spieth

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

Jordan Spieth's father, Shawn Spieth of MVPindex, talks about some of the top athletes on social media as tracked by his company. He also discusses how the relationship between endorsers and advertisers is evolving due to social media. Plus, why the NHL isn’t going to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics and the sudden athletic prowess of Las Vegas.

 

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

