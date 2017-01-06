Look for Alibaba to make a splash in sports business in 2017

Why Chinese tech giant Alibaba could disrupt the sports world this year. Plus where we see the NFL’s Raiders and Chargers playing future home games. Check out all of our predictions for the new year plus a discussion on documenting the struggles of athletes with former head of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.