Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation CEO Steve Salem discusses how the organization in many ways operates just like a business. He also talks about its mission and growth. The foundation has built 65 youth development parks in all 50 states serving more than 1.2 million children each year. Plus, who could joins Stephen Curry in the NBA’s $200 million club and the impact of having the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami.

