How MLS found its niche in North America

Toronto FC President Bill Manning discusses the growth and development of Major League Soccer and how it has found its place in the North American sports scene. He also explains why he thinks the level of play will continue to improve. Plus, Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso and give our take on the new tentative collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and its players. We also look at parity in the sport and how that has increased its popularity.
Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters