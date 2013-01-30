Ke$ha bringing her "crazy beautiful life" to MTV series

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Singer Ke$ha is coming to cable television with a new reality series that promises to document the “drama, madness and euphoria” of her professional and personal life, MTV said on Tuesday.

“Ke$ha: My Crazy Beautiful Life,” will premiere on MTV in April, the network said.

“You might have heard my voice on the radio, seen me onstage or in a music video, but that’s only a part of the story,” the 25-year-old singer, known for hits including “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R,” said in a statement.

“With this documentary series I‘m revealing a more complete picture of what my life is really like. It’s not all glamorous but it’s all real,” she added.

MTV said the “no-limits” series would depict the music star “as she navigates the drama, madness and euphoria of her professional and personal life while recording a new album and traveling the globe.”

The show was shot over two years by the singer’s brother Lagan Sebert, working with minimal crew, providing what MTV said was an unfiltered, “real and raw” look at her life.

Lagan, a journalist, said that as he watched his sister’s ascent, “I soon realized that the most amazing story was happening in my own family and it became my mission document it ... I set off on a two year long journey to tell my sister’s story.”

Ke$ha has sold 3 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide and has won MTV Europe’s best new act award. Her most recent album was 2012’s “Warrior.”