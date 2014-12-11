FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keller Group gets $177 million contract in Caspian region
December 11, 2014

Keller Group gets $177 million contract in Caspian region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Keller Group Plc (KLR.L), a ground engineering contractor, said it had signed a $177 million (113 million pounds) contract to supply and install precast piles in the Caspian region.

The company, which lays foundations for infrastructure and industrial projects, said it had been issued a notice to begin the first phase of work worth $25 million.

The contract remains subject to final approval of the ultimate client, Keller said, without naming the customer.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

