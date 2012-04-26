Kellogg says disputes with retailers hurt Europe sales

(Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co (K.N) said its European sales fell more than 13 percent in the first quarter, as both retailers and shoppers reeling from the region’s financial crisis resisted its efforts to raise prices.

Kellogg gave more details on Thursday about disappointing quarterly results, which led the maker of Corn Flakes, Mini-Wheats and Rice Krispies to cut its full-year outlook earlier this week.

Most food and beverage companies raised prices over the past year as costs of commodities like grains, packaging and fuel rose. Those price increases often put off consumers, who looked for cheaper alternatives, or cut back altogether.

Sales in Europe, which accounts for about 16 percent of the company’s overall revenue, fell 13.4 percent in the quarter.

Despite a difficult economic environment in Europe, the real issue was Kellogg specific, CEO John Bryant said on a call with analysts.

“Currently, Europe is the most difficult part of the world to take pricing (action) in. In a commodity inflationary environment, we need to take that pricing, and that can lead to very difficult discussions (with retailers),” Bryant said.

In an interview with Reuters, he declined to name the retailers involved, but said the company had since resolved the disputes.

Kellogg also said Paul Norman, president of its international operations, would take on the responsibility of turning around the European business on a temporary basis.

Still, the company expects sales and profits to fall in the second quarter in Europe.

LOSING SHARE

Overall sales are expected to grow in the second quarter, but operating profit may decline even more sharply than the 6.5 percent fall it reported in the first quarter.

The company had said on Monday that it expected operating profit to fall 2 percent to 4 percent in 2012, from its prior forecast of flat to up slightly. It said 2012 sales should rise 2 percent to 3 percent, down from its the 4 percent to 5 percent growth it forecast earlier.

Kellogg, which competes with companies like General Mills Inc (GIS.N) and Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, also said Thursday it lost roughly half a percentage point of market share in the North American cereal business in the first quarter.

Sales at its U.S. Morning Foods and Kashi business, which includes cereals and Kashi-branded snacks, fell 1.8 percent in the period, mainly on the price hikes.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company, which struck a deal to buy Pringles potato chips from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) in February for $2.7 billion, said it was on track to complete that transaction around the middle of the year.

For the first quarter, the company said net income was $358 million, or $1 per share, compared with a profit of $365 million, or $1 per share, a year ago.

On Monday, Kellogg said that excluding a one-time benefit, profit was 95 cents per share. That was below analysts’ average estimate of 99 cents per share.

Shares of the company, which fell 6 percent after the company pre-announced results Monday, were down slightly at $50.17 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.