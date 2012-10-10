Kellogg says cereal recall won't affect earnings forecast

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in three months, saying that a strong performance in its Pringles business would offset costs of up to $30 million from a recall of Mini-Wheats cereal.

The maker of Corn Flakes, Eggo waffles and Keebler cookies, recalled certain packages of Mini-Wheats this week due to the possible presence of fragments of metal mesh.

Kellogg also said changes in the estimates for certain non-operating items would help the company maintain its full-year earnings forecast of between $3.18 and $3.30 per share.

The charge related to the recall is expected to be between $20 million and $30 million and would be taken in the third quarter, Kellogg said.

The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on November 1.

Shares of the company were marginally lower at $51.37 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.