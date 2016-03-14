FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA investigating graphic video linked to Kellogg factory
#Business News
March 14, 2016 / 5:09 PM / a year ago

FDA investigating graphic video linked to Kellogg factory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Breakfast cereals maker Kellogg Co said federal regulators are conducting a criminal investigation of a video that surfaced on Friday showing a man filming himself urinating on one of its factory assembly lines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the video, which was recorded in 2014, company spokeswoman Kris Charles told Reuters in an email on Monday.

The video, uploaded on the website World Star Hip Hop on Friday, shows the man urinating on an assembly line and then panning to a sign with the company’s logo.

The company “immediately alerted law enforcement authorities and regulators”, after learning of the video on Friday, Charles said. Kellogg is also conducting an internal investigation.

The company has not identified the person in the video, the spokeswoman said.

The video was recorded at its Memphis, Tennessee factory and any products that could have been potentially impacted would be very limited and past their expiration dates, she said.

The products that could have been potentially impacted include Rice Krispies Treats, granola clusters used in some products and puffed rice treats that Kellogg no longer makes.

Kellogg shares were down 0.7 percent at $75.03 in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
