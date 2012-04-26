Kellogg says Europe sales fall 13 percent

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) said its European sales fell more than 13 percent in the first quarter, giving more details about its disappointing quarterly results, which led the cereal maker to cut its full-year outlook earlier this week.

Most food and beverage companies raised prices over the past year as costs for commodities like grains, packaging and fuel rose. Those price increases often put off consumers who looked for cheaper alternatives or cut back altogether.

The maker of Corn Flakes, Mini-Wheats and Rice Krispies said net income was $358 million, or $1 per share, for the quarter, compared with $365 million, or $1 per share, a year ago.

On Monday, Kellogg said that excluding a one-time benefit, profit was 95 cents per share. That was below analysts’ average estimate of 99 cents per share.

The company said on Monday that it expected operating profit to fall 2 percent to 4 percent in 2012, from its prior forecast of flat or up slightly. It said 2012 sales should rise 2 percent to 3 percent, down from a prior forecast for 4 percent to 5 percent.

Kellogg, which struck a deal to buy Pringles potato chips from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) in February for $2.7 billion, blamed weak sales in Europe and in certain product categories in the United States.

Net sales in Europe decreased 13.4 percent due to “continued weakness in the region and issues specific to the business,” Kellogg said on Thursday. Net sales at its U.S. Morning Foods and Kashi business, which includes cereals and Kashi-branded snacks, fell 1.8 percent in the quarter.