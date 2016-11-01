FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly profit beats estimates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
November 1, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 10 months ago

Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign hangs outside the Kellogg's factory near Manchester, Britain March 7, 2016.Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co (K.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting and lower cost of goods sold, but sales fell for the seventh straight quarter.

The company, whose products also include Pringles chips and Cheez-It crackers, raised its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast to $4.16-$4.23 per share in constant currency terms, from $4.11-$4.18.

Kellogg, responding to weak demand for its processed foods, launched "Project K" in 2013 to save up to $475 million annually by 2018, by cutting jobs and optimizing production.

The company also rolled out zero-based budgeting, under which managers have to justify expenses for each budget period.

Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $292 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $205 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 2.3 percent to $3.25 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $3.28 billion.

Sales fell due to weak demand for breakfast cereal in the United States and the UK.

The company's shares were up 2.2 percent at $76.80 in light premarket trading on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen 4 percent since the start of the year.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

