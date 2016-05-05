Corn Flakes maker Kellogg sales stay soggy on weak demand

Various types of Kellogg's cereals are pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Kellogg Co’s (K.N) sales fell more than expected in the first-quarter as demand stayed sluggish in the United States, and the company said full-year sales would be hurt by the lingering effects of a sales force rejig aimed at reviving growth.

Kellogg’s sales have fallen for five quarters in a row now as the cereal and snacks maker, like its peers, struggles to adapt to the increasing preference for healthier foods over sugary and processed products.

The company, in the latest quarter, overhauled its sales force for its U.S. snacks business – its largest and one that houses Cheez-It crackers and Pringles chips – by changing employees’ roles, managers and zones to spark growth.

But, the disruptive reorganization led to a 2.6 percent drop in sales at the snacks business in the quarter and is expected to hurt the current quarter as well.

Even Kellogg’s wholesome snack offerings, such as Rice Krispies Squares, failed to notch sales growth.

“The business remains our biggest challenge in snacks,” said Paul Norman, head of North America.

While higher prices are benefiting Kellogg in Venezuela, the sales force rejig, weakness in Europe and Latin America, and frozen food product transitions will hurt sales, said CFO Ron Dissinger, who will retire at the end of 2016.

The weak sales and the impending retirement of the company’s CFO of six years pushed Kellogg’s shares down 2 percent to $75.55.

SALES DROP

Kellogg’s 2016 sales, excluding those in Venezuela and the effects of currency fluctuations, is now expected to range between no growth to an increase of 2 percent. It had earlier forecast an increase of 1-3 percent.

Sales, on the same basis, decreased by 1 percent in the first quarter ended April 2.

Another decline, this time of 1.2 percent, in U.S. sales of morning foods such as Corn Flakes and Froot Loops also weighed on overall sales.

Kellogg’s total sales fell 4.5 percent to $3.40 billion, while analysts on average were expecting $3.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The 110-year old company’s net income also fell, mainly due to interest expenses of $217 million.

However, cost-saving measures under the Project-K plan helped Kellogg’s adjusted profit beat estimates.

Net income attributable to Kellogg fell 23 percent to $175 million, or 49 cents per share.

Excluding the impact from its Venezuela business and other items, earnings were 97 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 94 cents.